FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- You can now visit animals at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo bright and early!

New summer hours are now in effect.

You can visit between 8 am and 2 pm daily.

The zoo also plans to host a Shark and Ray Awareness Day this week.

Families will be able to enjoy special activities at Stingray Bay from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday.