Woodlake extends emergency declaration as residents demand answers

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frustrated residents in Woodlake packed into the emergency city council meeting on Monday night.

Ongoing floods during recent storms have left neighborhoods underwater across Woodlake, wreaking havoc on homes.

"This is just evidence right here of what's happening at my home. This is insulation from my home. Can you tell me it's safe in my area?" said Joshua Matthew Diaz. He brought plastic bags filled with debris from his flood-damaged house.

Many residents claim a new housing development contributed to severe flooding of older homes off Cajon Avenue.

"That should have been a flooding creek. It should have held the water for it not to go to the outskirts of the other homes," said Janet Zaragoza.

She said her mom's house is a total loss after it filled up with water twice since March 10.

"The water was all the way to her bedroom nightstand and she woke up to my sister screaming because they don't know how to swim," said Zaragoza.

The city of Woodlake said the new development was not built on a defined creek, as some have claimed, adding all the proper measures were taken before construction began.

"It's been constant sleepless nights worrying if we're going to get flooding again. It's a fear that I'm sure everyone's having at this moment," said Zaragoza.

City officials said they're waiting for assistance from FEMA and are doing what they can to help residents find financial resources, as they brace for more rain this week.