Fundraiser held for Parlier family after 5 killed, 11-year-old injured in crash

The support for a former Parlier family who lost five of its six members in a car crash continued Sunday.

The support for a former Parlier family who lost five of its six members in a car crash continued Sunday.

The support for a former Parlier family who lost five of its six members in a car crash continued Sunday.

The support for a former Parlier family who lost five of its six members in a car crash continued Sunday.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Sunday, several people gathered to help organize a fundraiser for the Ochoa family that died in a car crash on January 17.

From traditional Mexican drinks to hot dogs to menudo, organizers say people were ready to help in any way they could.

"Everyone that has a little table, stand, were all friends with them," friend of the family Alvina Talavera said. "They were really caring, responsible, hardworking."

This fundraiser comes after the family was about two hours away from their current home in Bend, Oregon when they crashed on a slippery highway.

RELATED: Parlier rallying behind family after 5 killed, 11-year-old seriously injured in crash

Police say 39-year-old Juan Ochoa was driving when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.

Ochoa, his wife Eva, their two teenage kids, and their youngest, a one-year-old, died at the scene.

Their 11-year-old daughter did survive the crash and she remains in critical condition.

The surviving family is doing everything they can to support the 11-year-old girl.

Zenaida Benito is related to the Ochoa family. She says she was heartbroken when she heard the news. But it's the community support that's getting her and her family through this devastating time.

"We may be a very small town here in Parlier but we are very heartfelt. We don't need to know each other to be supportive. As long as, you know, that heart, that foundation is there," Benito said.

If you'd like to support the GoFundMe, click here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.