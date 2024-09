2 men arrested for stealing fuel from Madera gas station, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are accused of stealing fuel from a Madera gas station on Monday morning.

Police were called to the business on Gateway Drive near Olive around 4 am.

They found two men pumping diesel fuel into large plastic containers in the back of a box truck.

Officers say the suspects, Cesar Perez and Oscar Machado, had pumped more than $1,000 worth of gas for free.

Both men were arrested on fraud and theft charges.