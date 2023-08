HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An animal rescue in Hanford is asking for help after being targeted by gas thieves.

The Kings SPCA says someone drilled a hole in their van's gas tank.

A staff member discovered the vandalism as they were getting gas earlier this week.

The non-profit had to tow the vehicle commonly used to rescue local animals.

The SPCA is now asking for donations to cover the repairs.

If you would like to donate, they have a link on their Facebook page.