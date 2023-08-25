Gas thieves drill into fuel tank of family's truck in Atwater

A family in Atwater found their truck surrounded by a puddle of gas late last month.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in the North Valley are asking residents to report crimes, even if they seem minor, as it may help in other investigations.

Investigators believe suspects drilled a hole in the fuel tank at the apartment complex near Bellevue Road and Seventh Street.

Police say this is the only gas theft incident reported recently.

Atwater's Police Chief Michael Salvador urges people to report crimes as they may be connected to other investigations.

"We may have limited information on this call. It may be related to something else that we have more information on. Then it allows us to gather cases together in a particular area and devote resources there," explained Salvador.

Police say a locking gas cap and parking in an area with lighting or driveways can help prevent crimes like this.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atwater Police.