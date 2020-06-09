GB3 to reopen all five gym locations on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light to gyms and fitness clubs to reopen, the GB3 George Brown Sports Club has announced it will start welcoming back members on Friday, June 12.The chain of Fresno County gyms says it is reopening all five of its locations - four in Fresno and one in Clovis - while enforcing new COVID-19 measures.Returning members will be given a brief verbal screening during check-in.During the first phase of reopening, only floor equipment, restrooms, and sinks can be used. Classes, daycare, and the pool, sauna, and steam room will not be operating during this phase.The gyms will abide by social distancing restrictions, including requiring members to keep six feet space from each other, wear masks when not working out, furnish own towels, water bottles and mats, and clean their equipment before and after use.GB3 has been preparing to reopen for weeks. Staff members have been busy moving and rearranging fitness equipment and installing new sanitation stations.The chain of gyms had to lay off most of its employees when the 'shelter in place' order forced them to temporarily shut down and stop collecting membership fees.