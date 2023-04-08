] Good Friday: Stations of the Cross tradition continues in Calwa

In Calwa, hundreds gathered at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church for a decades-long Good Friday tradition--the stations of the cross.

"This is actually the true meaning of easter," said Jesus Sanchez.

Fresno's faithful watched the Passion of Christ come to life on Good Friday.

"All the actors are in place. They have been practicing for some time," said Father Jose Sanchez. "Wt has the power to really touch people's lives and to help them enter more deeply into the passion of the Lord."

Father Jose Sanchez says at St. Anthony Mary Claret, Christ's death has been reenacted by the parish's young adults ministry for 35 years.

"That way people could see everything that Jesus Christ has suffered for us," said Emanuel Carlos, an actor in the production.

At each of the 14 stations, the congregation prays and reflects on Jesus's sacrifice.

"It's an ultimate sacrifice. We always say it's a sacrifice of love," said Father Jose. "That Jesus offers his whole life for all of humanity for all of time."

Father Jose says the somber ceremony is the essence of Easter.

"Without this day we would not have an Easter," he said. "This day has great meaning for us as Christians throughout the world."

