Good Sports: The man behind the Fresno Grizzlies old-school scoreboard

If you've ever been to a Grizzlies game at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno, you've probably noticed an old-school scoreboard in the outfield.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the dog days of summer out at Chukchansi Park.

As the sun sets in the outfield, the Fresno Grizzlies John Cole is working the scoreboard in triple-digit heat.

"I've always been a football guy my whole life, but when I started doing this job I gained a real appreciation for baseball," Cole said.

In his second job, Cole got the opportunity through his everyday work boss.

Who just so happened to be the Grizzlies president Derek Frank's father-in-law.

"Complete nepotism the whole way you know," Cole said.

So for the past five seasons, Cole has been braving the heat to work the old-school scoreboard.

"I mean it's a classic, right?" Grizzlies' director of operations Abbie Lawson said.

Despite a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard in center - the Grizzlies have kept the original in right field.

Keeping a piece of America's pastime alive and well in downtown Fresno.

"Unfortunately gone by the wayside at a lot of stadiums but we've been fortunate enough to keep ours," Lawson said.

As one of just a handful of stadiums in the country with a manual scoreboard, Lawson says Cole's love for the job helps keep the game's nostalgia intact.

"He is so passionate and dedicated with what he does," Lawson said. "I don't know if I could pay someone more to sit out in the heat in the direct sun like he does."

I asked does anyone ever think he's crazy for standing out in the heat.

"On a Sunday afternoon? Yeah, yeah some people definitely think that and they're probably right," Cole said.

Over the years Cole has seen some MLB all-stars like Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez come through the single-A ranks.

"You put on the Astros and I know that guy I just saw him," Cole said.

Before switching to the Rockies farm system, Cole had a front-row seat to watching the future World Series champs as an Astros affiliate.

"When you see someone you've seen here and they make it to the big league and then to see Yordan Alvarez after they won the World Series last year talk, that was just perfect," Cole said.

Every pitch - Cole just as locked in as the one before.

"Being out here when we have a walkoff win that is one of the greatest experiences in life," Cole said.

A day at the ballpark well spent for the man keeping score.

"Hey it's a fantastic job, actually get paid to do it," Cole said.

