Good Sports: The best of 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back at some of the best stories from this year in Good Sports.

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back at some of the best stories from this year in Good Sports.

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back at some of the best stories from this year in Good Sports.

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back at some of the best stories from this year in Good Sports.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 2023's Good Sports started in a church, with a former Bulldog football player becoming a team chaplain.

Up Highway 99, we hit the gym to check out a pair of powerlifting champs in Merced.

"For a 57-year-old chick, I'm doing pretty good," said Kimberly Brown.

We made a stop at Pebble Beach to meet the famous golf course's superintendent with ties to Coarsegold.

"You know I love the Valley, love the people there, but there's no place I'd rather be," said Bubba Wright.

Here on the links in Fresno - the Len Ross Memorial Tournament paid tribute to the late Jon Dechambeau, the father of US Open champ and Clovis East grad, Bryson Dechambeau.

"It really just seemed like the perfect fit," said Morgan Berling. "He was a big advocate for junior golf."

On the basketball court, we'd find out why Sierra's superstar scorer wears 34, honoring his mother who died of cancer when he was just a little boy.

Prather gave us an inside look at the motorsport mystery school.

From two wheels to four - we found an aspiring racecar driver.

"Of course, getting into the NASCAR Cup Series is the main goal," said Skyler Schoppe Jr. "Hopefully, I can get there."

Back in the North Valley, we witnessed the 20th anniversary of the Nannini Game, an annual matchup honoring two brothers lost in a tragic boating accident.

"When my brothers passed 19 years ago, my dad just had it in his head that he was going to have something to remember them baseball wise," said Darren Nannini.

At Bullard, the Knights' softball team honored former player Jenny Eller, who despite passing away from leukemia, continues to inspire blood donations across the Valley.

"Her character is really at the foundation of who we are and who I want these young ladies to develop to be," said head coach Jamie Maxey.

On the pitch, Valley FC in Fresno chased a national soccer title.

"If it can make them feel like they're in a special environment, then we want to do that for these players," said manager Milton Blanco.

Then we dove in the pool, with Clovis West All-American swimmer Hannah Maronivoch committing to Tennessee next fall.

"It just felt like home when I was there, and I really didn't feel that anywhere else," she said.

That same pool also helped Braxton Wong get a shot at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"I've always worked up towards it, and I've always looked forward to it," he said.

Fresno dentist Theresa Hanh-Dang celebrated her 66th birthday in style, running her 66th competitive race on the big day.

Back in Merced, a group of girls showed us a new sport, making the playoffs in girls' flag football.

"They're given an opportunity to do something no one else has ever done," said head coach Victor Nazario.

Strathmore captured a second state title just months after the program's head coach came out of a coma.

Then, we found ourselves in the ring with national champion boxer Jordan Fuentes, who would go on to win the Olympic trials a year after losing his sister.

"She impacted the whole family, changed everyone's life, so I feel like a big part of her is coming with me," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.