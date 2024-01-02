Gym 41 giving new fitness option for Madera community

You've seen the sign if you've driven along Highway 41 at Avenue 14 1/2 in Madera County. Gym 41 is a space where fitness meets family.

You've seen the sign if you've driven along Highway 41 at Avenue 14 1/2 in Madera County. Gym 41 is a space where fitness meets family.

You've seen the sign if you've driven along Highway 41 at Avenue 14 1/2 in Madera County. Gym 41 is a space where fitness meets family.

You've seen the sign if you've driven along Highway 41 at Avenue 14 1/2 in Madera County. Gym 41 is a space where fitness meets family.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You've seen the sign if you've driven along Highway 41 at Avenue 14 1/2 in Madera County.

Gym 41 is a space where fitness meets family.

"We've already got a ton of response from the community," says Gym 41 Owner, Delane Polley. "They're super excited that we're starting a gym right across the way from their homes."

Polley opened Gym 41 with the community in mind.

"Right now, we have a few personal trainers on board and we are offering classes right now," she said.

Before and after classes, you can mingle in the lounge area or get some work done.

Those trainers already have proven results.

"My nephew is a personal trainer -- he's already helped my son lose 50 pounds," Polley said.

Ahead of the grand opening, the team at Gym 41 is putting the finishing touches on what is sure to be a destination for people of all fitness levels.

"We're still getting shipments in every day trying to make it perfect for everybody," Polley said. "It's been a lot of hard work. I couldn't have done it without my family."

That family is exactly what will keep you committed to your fitness goals...

New to lifting? there's a machine for that.

"That's almost a personal trainer right there for you because they're fixed in the range of motion, so they're going to guide you into the right movement," says Manager Tom Bailey.

A space for bootcamp is also in the works.

"We are all in this together, and we're trying to build a healthier lifestyle for our members," Polley said.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.