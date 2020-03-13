Central Unified shuts down all schools amid COVID-19 concerns, children will still get free meals

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, the Central Unified School District has announced the temporary closure of all its schools and programs.Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says is out of an abundance of caution and will allow for all sites to undergo deep cleaning.The closure is effective from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 20.Staff is being asked not to give any new student assignments at this time, but the district will explore other avenues for remote learning and curriculum.The school district says children in the community will still be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch at certain designated schools between 11 am and 1 pm Mondays through Fridays.