Health & Fitness

Central Unified shuts down all schools amid COVID-19 concerns, children will still get free meals

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, the Central Unified School District has announced the temporary closure of all its schools and programs.

RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California related to coronavirus

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado says is out of an abundance of caution and will allow for all sites to undergo deep cleaning.

The closure is effective from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 20.

Staff is being asked not to give any new student assignments at this time, but the district will explore other avenues for remote learning and curriculum.

The school district says children in the community will still be able to pick up free breakfast and lunch at certain designated schools between 11 am and 1 pm Mondays through Fridays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronaviruscentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Trump declares virus emergency; Pelosi announces aid deal
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
Show More
Police investigate homicide in Los Banos
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Fresno City College, other SCCCD campuses temporarily suspend in-person classes
More TOP STORIES News