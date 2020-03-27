Coronavirus

CRMC, St. Agnes need donations of medical supplies to fight coronavirus

FRESNO (KFSN) -- Valley medical centers are in need of medical supplies as they contend with the local COVID-19 outbreak.

Community Regional Medical Center said their greatest need is for the following:

  • Surgical and N95 masks
  • Safety eyewear and face shields
  • Non-latex gloves
  • Long sleeve gowns or coveralls
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bleach (liquid or wipes)
  • Antimicrobial wipes
  • Cleaning supplies


    • CRMC says the items must be new, unused and in their original packaging, and they are currently unable to accept food, clothing, blankets or pillows.

    For more information on donating, email CMCdonations@communitymedical.org.

    RELATED: Kaiser needs supplies to fight coronavirus

    St. Agnes Medical Center is also in need of sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and exam gloves. For more on how to help St. Agnes, click here.
