During shelter in place, gyms find ways to connect with clients at home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As a personal trainer, Rhonda Murphy loves to get her clients moving, but now she's doing it in front of a camera instead of a person."I'm learning more about this social media than I ever wanted to know. That's not my wheelhouse, I like more one-on-one attention," Murphy said.Murphy has run Rhonda's Fitness in Fresno for more than two decades and has moved her workouts online to reach her clients, who are mostly over the age of 60.That age group is among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they say exercise is keeping them going."I feel like it's one of the preventative measures. If I didn't do the exercises... my immune system would be more suppressed. It's one of the ways to keep yourself healthy," said Linda Scambray of Fresno.Other gyms and trainers are also doing the same as clients connect through apps or working out in groups through apps or web sites like Zoom.Rhonda has moved her training to her website, personal FaceTime sessions and also places like Facebook and Instagram.She even talks with her clients over the phone, and they all have common concerns."More than anything, it's the tension. Every question asked is, how do I relieve tension, stress, anxiety. I'm doing more stretches and I brought in a yoga instructor," Murphy said.Murphy says exercise has endless benefits, helping people mentally and physically.Those exercises are helping people during these stressful times to stay healthy and focused. For Murphy, she's doing business in a new frontier."We had to think outside of our gym box to make sure we stay afloat. That's the biggest key. I want to be around when this is over."Many gym owners and trainers plan to keep workouts online. So in the future, if you can't go to the gym, they'll come to you.