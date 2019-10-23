Health & Fitness

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving a person who visited Disneyland last week.

The person visited Disneyland on Oct. 16, between 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m., and a Los Angeles Starbucks location at 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd. between 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Anyone who was in those areas at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.

MORE: New state law will make it harder to get exemptions from measles vaccine

There have been 19 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year and 11 non-resident cases that traveled through the region, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena.

The majority of the cases were found among patients who were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyanaheimorange countyairport newsmeaslesinfection
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
President Trump to make remarks on Syria: Special Report
Northern California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Show More
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
More TOP STORIES News