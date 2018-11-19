Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies

An experimental drug is showing promise when it comes to protecting against peanut allergies.The drug is from a small California company and regulators haven't approved it for sale just yet.The lead author of the study stresses this is not a cure, but new research is raising hope for a preventative treatment.Researchers exposed more than 500 kids with peanut allergies to small doses of peanut powder over a period of months.Two-thirds of the kids were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts without any symptoms.The researchers say the results prove the treatment can protect some children against accidental exposure or ingestion of a very small amount of peanuts.