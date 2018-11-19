HEALTH WATCH

Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies

EMBED </>More Videos

Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies

An experimental drug is showing promise when it comes to protecting against peanut allergies.

The drug is from a small California company and regulators haven't approved it for sale just yet.

The lead author of the study stresses this is not a cure, but new research is raising hope for a preventative treatment.

Researchers exposed more than 500 kids with peanut allergies to small doses of peanut powder over a period of months.

Two-thirds of the kids were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts without any symptoms.

The researchers say the results prove the treatment can protect some children against accidental exposure or ingestion of a very small amount of peanuts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchhealthpeanut allergy
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Fighting Ovarian Cancer: HIPEC Procedure improves late stage survival
Health Watch: "Smart Parts" for amputees and others could be Medicine's next big thing
Health Watch: PeCAN for brain health
Health Watch: Halting life-threatening allergies
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Pfizer to increase prices of 41 drugs starting in January
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Teen survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
FOUND: Missing 14-year-old girl back home
Communities flee eruption at Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
Tulare sheriff's searching for suspect in deadly hit and run
Show More
Scary moment for several children who got stuck on ride at Storyland
Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach
Several Fresno businesses taking donations for victims of Camp Fire
Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News