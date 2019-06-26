Workout Wednesday: Benefits of meditation and how it can relax your mind

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to move your meditation practice outside this summer.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy tells us creating that outdoor meditation space can not only help you connect with nature but also relax your mind and body.
Rhonda says meditation is a practice where you use a technique focusing on a particular object.
She says it reduces the thoughts or activities happening in our brain. It calms our mind.
Rhonda says when we calm our mind, we increase our mental awareness and this can result in calming our emotions.
She says meditation, with the aim of reducing stress, anxiety, depression and pain, while increasing peaceful thoughts is a great technique.
So, meditate in the garden to find your happy place and relax your mind.
