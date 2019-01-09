Workout Wednesday: Bored with exercising? Change it up

If you've been doing the same workout routine but aren't seeing those desired results, it may be time for something different.Our local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy tells you how to change up your workout.She says you need to switch up your exercises.Each muscle group has a variety of different exercises that can be used to train.Many weight trainers are stuck into the same exercises week in week out.We tend to stick to what we know. The hard part is the body will not develop. Try to change each muscle group at least once a month.We tend not to work the body parts we are not happy with. We should be working out as consistent as possible those muscles. To continue to improve you need to hit your target muscles with a wide variety of exercises.You should change up your routine regularly.To get a healthy fit body try a variety of exercises you will never get bored and you will stay focused on your fitness.