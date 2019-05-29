workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Exercises to reduce daily stress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've got the perfect solution to help manage your daily stress.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy explains how stretching can help relieve that tension from your muscles as well as calm your mind and help you stay positive.

Rhonda says a great way to start your day is stretching and lengthening your muscles.

She says it will help make your daily tasks more efficient and burn off some of your stress.

Rhonda says to start with your torso and move slow and controlled. Twist and lift your upper body. If you sit at a desk, your shoulders and neck can develop tension.

She says one stretch you can do to help this is a shoulder stretch. Slowly turn your neck to lengthen it.

Rhonda says try these exercises daily and you will feel better and have healthier muscles.
