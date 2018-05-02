WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Getting in Shape

Let's face it; we all want to get in shape. Most men are all about the upper body. (KFSN)

Let's face it; we all want to get in shape. Most men are all about the upper body.

A powerful workout for the upper body to help you get the results you want is a chest press with a triceps kick. This will work the areas of your chest and upper arms.

Another good exercise is a back row-- keep your arms close to your body while pulling your arms back, bringing your hands towards your chest, keeping a smooth motion.

Remember today's a great day to get in shape.
