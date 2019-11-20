workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: How keep yourself lean and upright after working all day

Keeping yourself lean and upright may be tough for those who lean on the job every day.

But Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us, a few exercises can help you keep that balance to your body.

Rhonda says if you are working a job where you are on the computer slumped over, leaning forward while driving, or just frequently leaning over in various tasks you do.

She says when we have jobs that involve leaning over, we shorten up our chest muscles and stretch our back muscles.

The first exercise is a chest fly that will work on a range of motion.

Rhonda says to work the chest in a variety of angles to get a full range of motion that lengthens the muscle. The shoulders are another muscle group that when stretched gives you an even balanced body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: How to get a workout in at the park
Workout Wednesday: Fighting cancer with fitness
Workout Wednesday: The importance of strengthening your wrists when it comes to lifting weights
Workout Wednesday: How to get the flat stomach you've always wanted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
Show More
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school
More TOP STORIES News