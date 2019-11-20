Keeping yourself lean and upright may be tough for those who lean on the job every day.
But Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us, a few exercises can help you keep that balance to your body.
Rhonda says if you are working a job where you are on the computer slumped over, leaning forward while driving, or just frequently leaning over in various tasks you do.
She says when we have jobs that involve leaning over, we shorten up our chest muscles and stretch our back muscles.
The first exercise is a chest fly that will work on a range of motion.
Rhonda says to work the chest in a variety of angles to get a full range of motion that lengthens the muscle. The shoulders are another muscle group that when stretched gives you an even balanced body.
Workout Wednesday: How keep yourself lean and upright after working all day
