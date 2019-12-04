workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: How to start your fitness journey

Many who decide to start working out may not know how to get started.

But Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us how you can get on the right track, and make that first day count.

Working out does not have to be difficult or complex, it just has to be consistent.

Look at your body and its parts from front to back, side-to-side, and top to bottom. She says when you work your chest, to also try to work your back. When you work your biceps to also work the triceps; when working the quadricepts, also work the hamstrings and glutes.

You can finish with your core and some stretches.

Your routine can be simple, but more than anything, you have to be diligent.

When Rhonda first gets started with clients, she always try to get them going with a full body routine that they come and do at least 3 to 4 times per week. After about three weeks of this routine, they start feeling better and stronger.

Exercise is one of the few ways to get your body in overall good health.
