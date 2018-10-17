Workout Wednesday: It's time for 'deskercise!'

It's time to deskercise!Today, we're focusing on strengthening your body right from the comfort of your office chair.Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares some simple moves you can try during your next break.If you are stuck at a desk all day, it can be hard to feel active.Sit up straight to activate your core and back muscles, keeping your feet flat on the floor.Move your feet up and down flexing your ankles in a full motion.The next exercise lift your legs up alternatively, with both knees bent and do some isometric holds for those leg muscles.Sit near the edge of your chair and extend your legs out and back and alternate.