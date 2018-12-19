Workout Wednesday: Staying on top of your workout routine during the holidays

It's easy to let exercise slide when life gets a little more hectic during the busy holiday season.Our local fitness expert, Rhonda Murphy, explains why you don't want to let all these extra activities interrupt your normal exercise routine.The goal is to try to stay consistent. You don't have to break any records, a little bit of exercise goes a long way.Trying to take stay on top of your health is the single most important thing we need to do in life.We can't trade our bodies and we can't reboot there is no do-over.We have to work with what we have.Exercise is the only thing that can turn back time.It will help your mentally and physically.Exercising daily can keep the doctor away. Remember the biggest present you can give you is a healthy lifestyle.