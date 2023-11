The Fresno Police Department is hosting a camp to inspire the next generation of women in law enforcement.

Registration open for HERo Women's Leadership Camp in Fresno

Registration is open for HERo Women's Leadership Camp, which aims to empower young women.

Hero Camp is Monday, November 27th from 9:30 until 4:30 at the Fresno Police Department Regional Training Center.

Registration is open through Wednesday.

