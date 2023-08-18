  • Full Story
Friday Night Football 2023: Week 1

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 6:56PM

Week 1 Matchups

Thursday, August 17th

Clovis 41 - Garces 27

Kennedy 64 - Edison 24

Monache 41 - Mission Oak 50

Sierra Pacific 31 - Orange Cove 6

Riverdale 20 - Tranquillity 12

West 7 - Shafter 55

Friday, August 18th

Buhach Colony vs. Gregori 7:00pm

Stone Ridge Christian at Calaveras 7:00pm

El Capitan at Delhi 7:00pm

Escalon at Golden Valley 7:00pm

Livingston at Le Grand 7:15pm

Merced at Central Catholic 7:00pm

Davis at Orestimba 7:15pm

Atwater at Pacheco 7:00pm

Hilmar at Patterson 7:00pm

Ripon Christian at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm

Edison vs. Central at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm

Los Banos vs. Dos Palos at Loftin Stadium 7:30pm

Clovis West at St. Mary's 7:15pm

Yosemite vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:30pm

Golden West at Arroyo Grande 7:30pm

McFarland at Avenal 7:30pm

Redwood at Centennial 7:30pm

Chowchilla at Kerman 7:30pm

Coalinga at Caruthers 7:30pm

Corcoran at Fowler 7:30pm

Dinuba vs. Sanger at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

Strathmore at Exeter 7:15pm

Parlier at Farmersville 7:00pm

Bullard at Hanford 7:00pm

Immanuel vs. Garza at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm

Edison at Kennedy 7:30pm

Kingsburg vs. Paso Robles at Flamson MS 7:00pm

Selma at Lemoore 7:30pm

Mendota at Liberty 7:00pm

Torres at Madera 7:30pm

Orosi at Madera South 7:30pm

McLane vs. Porterville at Granite Hills 7:30pm

Mt. Whitney vs. Tulare Union at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm

Firebaugh at Reedley 7:00pm

Tranquillity at Riverdale 7:30pm

San Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis North at Buchanan 7:30pm

Sanger West at Del Oro 7:30pm

Golden Valley at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Tulare Western vs. El Diamante at Tulare Union 7:30pm

Fresno at Washington Union 7:00pm

Clovis East vs. Foothill at Clovis 6:30pm

Clovis West at St. Mary's 7:15pm

Buchanan at St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6:00pm

Sierra at Minarets 7:00pm

Friday Morning Football: Golden Valley High School

Saturday, August 19th

Woodlake vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:15pm

