Friday Night Football 2023: Week 1

Week 1 Matchups
Thursday, August 17th
Clovis 41 - Garces 27
Kennedy 64 - Edison 24
Monache 41 - Mission Oak 50
Sierra Pacific 31 - Orange Cove 6
Riverdale 20 - Tranquillity 12
West 7 - Shafter 55
Friday, August 18th
Buhach Colony vs. Gregori 7:00pm
Stone Ridge Christian at Calaveras 7:00pm
El Capitan at Delhi 7:00pm
Escalon at Golden Valley 7:00pm
Livingston at Le Grand 7:15pm
Merced at Central Catholic 7:00pm
Davis at Orestimba 7:15pm
Atwater at Pacheco 7:00pm
Hilmar at Patterson 7:00pm
Ripon Christian at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm
Edison vs. Central at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm
Los Banos vs. Dos Palos at Loftin Stadium 7:30pm
Clovis West at St. Mary's 7:15pm
Yosemite vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:30pm
Golden West at Arroyo Grande 7:30pm
McFarland at Avenal 7:30pm
Redwood at Centennial 7:30pm
Chowchilla at Kerman 7:30pm
Coalinga at Caruthers 7:30pm
Corcoran at Fowler 7:30pm
Dinuba vs. Sanger at Flores Stadium 7:30pm
Strathmore at Exeter 7:15pm
Parlier at Farmersville 7:00pm
Bullard at Hanford 7:00pm
Immanuel vs. Garza at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm
Edison at Kennedy 7:30pm
Kingsburg vs. Paso Robles at Flamson MS 7:00pm
Selma at Lemoore 7:30pm
Mendota at Liberty 7:00pm
Torres at Madera 7:30pm
Orosi at Madera South 7:30pm
McLane vs. Porterville at Granite Hills 7:30pm
Mt. Whitney vs. Tulare Union at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm
Firebaugh at Reedley 7:00pm
Tranquillity at Riverdale 7:30pm
San Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis North at Buchanan 7:30pm
Sanger West at Del Oro 7:30pm
Golden Valley at Sunnyside 7:30pm
Tulare Western vs. El Diamante at Tulare Union 7:30pm
Fresno at Washington Union 7:00pm
Clovis East vs. Foothill at Clovis 6:30pm
Clovis West at St. Mary's 7:15pm
Buchanan at St. Pius X-St. Matthias 6:00pm
Sierra at Minarets 7:00pm
Friday Morning Football: Golden Valley High School
Saturday, August 19th
Woodlake vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:15pm