Driver in stolen car leads officers on high-speed chase in Fresno, Madera counties

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man after a high-speed chase through Madera and Fresno counties.It started on northbound Highway 99, and Clinton Avenue around 1:00 am.Officers pulled over a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe. Seconds later, the driver took off and led officers on a chase that lasted about an hour.The CHP chased the driver into Madera County along Avenue 9 through Valley Children's Hospital, then south onto Highway 41.After making their way through several city streets, the pursuit continued southbound on Highway 99 outside of Fresno.The driver reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.CHP officers laid spike-strips down to stop the vehicle. The chase ended at Highway 99 and Kamm AVenue.Officials say they knew the car was stolen because the owner had just called 911 to report the theft."(The suspect) saw the vehicle was unoccupied, the keys were in it. The owner of the vehicle was very close by, so they saw the vehicle being stolen, so they followed him and called 911. That's how we were able to locate that vehicle," said CHP Sgt. Miguel Andrade.The man was taken into custody and is facing charges such as felony evading, having stolen goods and a stolen vehicle.Officers say he was not under the influence.