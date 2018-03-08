MADERA COUNTY

High Speed Rail construction worker injured in Madera County

The latest analysis revealed the Valley portion of the high speed rail project now cost over 10-billion dollars -- 2.8 billion more than the last estimate two years ago. (KFSN)

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
A construction worker on the High Speed Rail project was injured on the job in Madera County.

According to the Public Information Officer for the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Toni Tinoco, the worker was injured at the Avenue 7 construction site.

As of last night, the worker was still being treated at an area hospital.

Tinoco said. "Safety remains the top priority for the California High-Speed Rail program and at all construction sites that are underway throughout the Central Valley."

Officials say construction has resumed at the site.
