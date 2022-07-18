Highway 140 in Mariposa County shut down due to new wildfire

  • BREAKING NEWSHighway 140 in Mariposa County shut down due to new wildfire
The view from a PG&E camera shows a large plume of smoke and flames coming up from the hillside and aircraft dropping retardant.

7 minutes ago

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon has shut down part of Highway 140 and forced evacuations in Mariposa County.

The flames have already spread to 77 acres and containment is at 0%.

The roadway is closed in both directions near Yaqui Gulch and Hummingbird Ln. due to the Agua Fire.

Agua Fria Road and Gold Leaf Road have also been closed.

The sheriff's office has issued an evacuation order for all of Agua Fria Road and Gold Leaf Road.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cold Rd

The view from a PG&E camera in the area shows a large plume of smoke and flames coming up from the hillside and aircraft dropping retardant.

The Highway 140 closure comes as the Washburn Fire still has the Highway 41 entrance to Yosemite National Park shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

