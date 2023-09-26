Roadwork along Highway 99 in Merced continues to concern drivers

The mayor said Caltrans hopes to have the project done by the spring of 2024.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A five-car pileup that halted traffic in Merced Sunday afternoon was the latest crash to happen in the southbound Highway 99 "tunnel lane" created by Caltrans for construction in May.

The "tunnel lane" is made up of K-rail barricades and remains through the construction zone to redirect traffic as crews rehabilitate the road.

"We're all hoping for the project to be finished. They're working hard to get it done at a very high standard to make it a better, safer Highway 99 -- which we're all looking forward to here in the next few months," said Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto.

Until the project is complete, drivers are concerned about safety.

"I was afraid of hitting the wall, losing sight with the oncoming traffic with light shining right in your eyes, and I'm an experienced driver. I just feel for the people that come through that area that are not familiar," said driver Ralph Diaz.

Diaz was driving home from Sacramento Saturday night. He says CalTrans should take a closer look at the traffic pattern and consider improving it, given there have been several crashes.

On May 25, just days after the "tunnel lane" went in, a truck carrying liquid fertilizer overturned inside the lane causing an hours-long closure.

On May 30, a big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of frozen food crashed near the start of the lane split when the CHP said the driver couldn't slow down in time to avoid hitting other cars.

Then on July 20, a woman died after a big rig traveling north lost its axle, which bounced over the barrier hitting the woman's pickup truck.

"Something definitely has to change. Something has to change with how they designed it. Something has to change in the time it's taking to complete this project," said Diaz.

Caltrans sent Action News a statement, writing in part:

"While the construction zone to improve State Route 99 presents a temporary, but necessary inconvenience, Caltrans would like to remind motorists to reduce their speed and pay very close attention to obey posted signs for speed and safety."





Drivers like Diaz say that's not enough.

"The pattern is very scary. I'm an experienced driver. I followed the posted speed limit, which is 45 mph. But even at 45 mph, with lights in your eyes and the undulations and curves between those K-rails, which are narrow," said Diaz.

