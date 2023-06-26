New interchange being built near Tulare's International Agri-Center

The interchange will help relieve traffic congestion, especially during the World Ag Expo.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is starting on a new interchange off Highway 99 next to the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

After 40 years of conversations and planning, a project many in Tulare have dreamed of is coming true.

Monday morning, the dirt on a plot of land off Commercial Avenue was overturned, marking a new beginning.

"My dad and my uncle always knew that this ground was destined for something bigger, and at some point, they made a deal with the World Ag Expo," said Mile Faria, a representative for the Faria family.

Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel says the $79.9 million project is personal and has taken a lot of work to make happen.

"For Lynn, it was an entire career, 50 years working and dreaming about this project. For the Faria family, it was a vision held by an uncle who is no longer here today, but they are seeing it come to reality," said Vander Poel.

Tulare City Manager Marc Mondell says it's monumental to the community.

"It's all part of a much bigger picture, moving goods and services throughout the community and beyond. It's really big for us, but the benefits expand beyond," explained Mondell.

Diana Gomez with Caltrans says it's a pleasure to partner with communities who are passionate, like those who gathered.

"The Central Valley really comes together, and I appreciate how they come together and work with us to keep moving 99 forward," Gomez said.

The project is expected to be completed in the next two years.

