Hit and run driver causes southeast Fresno flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before the rain even started Sunday, police dealt with flooding in southeast Fresno, but it was unnatural.A car took out a fire hydrant on Clovis just south of Kings Canyon at around 3:30 a.m.The car came to a rest right on top of the hydrant, so firefighters couldn't get to the valve to shut off the water, so it flowed for almost an hour and flooded the sidewalk in front of the Sunnyville Apartments, and part of Clovis Avenue.Police say the guy who owns the gray Nissan didn't do anything wrong.He legally parked on the side of the road, and he was asleep in his apartment when a Camaro rear-ended his car and knocked it 20 yards forward into the fire hydrant."I used to park in these guest parking spots, but they were giving us tickets, so I wasn't able to park there any more," said the car's owner, Jay Zepeda. "They were like 'Oh, you need to park it on the curb.' I'm like 'It's probably going to get hit some day', but what can I do about it?"Fresno police aren't aware of any injuries because whoever was driving the Camaro took off after the crash.Officers went to the owner's house to see if they could figure out exactly who was driving and why they left the scene.Both cars are totaled.