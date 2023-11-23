Travel expected to hit record levels as Thanksgiving rush begins

The holiday hustle and bustle has begun, and whether you are traveling by plane, train, or automobile, travel experts say to expect to encounter crowds.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday hustle and bustle has begun, and whether you are traveling by plane, train, or automobile, travel experts say to expect to encounter crowds.

"Today is going to be one of the busiest days, and we're expecting to be busy now through November 28th. And actually Sunday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, is expected to be a busy travel day as well," explained Vikkie Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Experts say cheaper airfares and lower gas prices are fueling an increase in travel this year compared to before the pandemic in 2019.

In fact, this year could break records.

"Last year, about 54 million Americans traveled; this year, 55.3 million. So, a big jump. In fact, this is the 3rd busiest holiday weekend that AAA has tracked," said John Treanor, AAA spokesperson.

AAA is projecting that out of the 55 million travelers, more than 49 million will travel by car.

"In the Fresno area last year, we saw $5.11 as the average; today, it's $4.79. So, it's a more affordable trip, so it's part of the reason why a lot of people are taking it," added Treanor.

If you are flying, arrive at least 2 hours before for domestic flights and 3 hours for international.

We spoke to one couple traveling from Memphis back to Fresno. They started to hit delays early Tuesday morning and were forced to spend the night in the Dallas airport.

"The week of Thanksgiving for that Monday, I thought for sure we'd beat the holiday rush," said Julie Glenn, Clovis resident.

Their advice?

"Definitely take an extra pair of clothes, have your layered clothes because where you're thinking you're going to be warm; you might get stuck there, and all the shops were closed," explained Glenn.

Those flying in and out of Fresno will be treated to live holiday music to help with any added stress.

Peak travel time started Wednesday with more busy travel days expected for the weekend, if you want to avoid getting behind the wheel yourself there is also Amtrak and Greyhound as possible options.

