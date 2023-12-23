Travelers gearing up for traffic and busy roads this Christmas

AAA believes the busiest time to travel will be Saturday from 11 am through 7 pm.

It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend.

It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend.

It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend.

It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the jolliest and busiest time of the year for travelers hitting the road this holiday weekend.

AAA expects millions to travel across California for the Christmas Holiday.

On Betty Drive off Highway 99, people were fueling up or charging up for their long trip.

"We are traveling to Los Angeles; we should've left two or three days ago. We are weekly commuters to LA, so we anticipate traffic on a regular day, so you can only imagine on a holiday weekend," said Anthony Rodriguez, who is traveling to Southern California this Christmas.

With dense fog and wet weather, travel conditions aren't favorable.

That's why one family is choosing to stay home instead.

"Especially the weather conditions are not that great, so please be safe, slow down when it's needed, and be mindful of everybody," said Visalia local Zehra Ali.

The California Highway Patrol is also urging people to drive safely.

And be prepared by ensuring your cars are in good driving condition, especially during the fog and rain.

"Use your low-beam headlights. Check your vehicle right, check your wipers, make sure your defrosters are working in your car, and check your tires as well. Maybe pack some extra water in your vehicle. Some warm clothing just in case there is an emergency, and you get stranded for a little bit," explained Officer Gregorio Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol.

Another piece of advice is to keep your emotions in check when behind the wheel.

"Emotions, just go with it. There are definitely emotions, but you have to go with it. You can resist, but the stress level is not worth it," mentioned a traveler named Anthony.

AAA believes the busiest time to travel will be Saturday from 11 am through 7 pm.

The California Highway Patrol will be on their maximum enforcement period starting this Saturday through Monday night.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.