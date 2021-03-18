homicide

Body found in orchard in Fresno County, homicide investigation underway

Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide after a body was found in an orchard on Thursday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide on Thursday morning.

Officials say a body was found in an orchard south of Jensen Avenue between Minnewawa and Clovis Avenues.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide investigation. No further information was immediately available.



Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
