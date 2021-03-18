Body found in orchard in Fresno County, homicide investigation underway

NOW: @FresnoSheriff homicide investigators looking into a body found in an orchard just south of Jensen and west of Clovis Ave.

Updates coming soon @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/cojoFA1lhR — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 18, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide on Thursday morning.Officials say a body was found in an orchard south of Jensen Avenue between Minnewawa and Clovis Avenues.Investigators are treating the case as a homicide investigation. No further information was immediately available.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.