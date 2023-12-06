Fresno Police discuss recent uptick in violence

Fresno police homicide detectives announced a break in last weekend's three homicides.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police homicide detectives announced a break in last weekend's three homicides.

Saturday started with a shooting in central Fresno, which killed 30-year-old Antonio Arreola and 41-year-old Tim May.

The attack injured two others.

"This particular investigation did, in fact, raise a lot of eyebrows, considering the number of victims associated with this very violent activity," said Lt. Paul Cervantes from the Fresno Police Department.

Tuesday, Fresno police arrested 33-year-old Timmy Sisquenoy for firing the fatal shots.

Also on Saturday, 38-year-old Andre Fane was stabbed to death in southwest Fresno.

Initially, police detained a man for questioning. He has since been released.

"We are still conducting further follow-up, looking for video evidence, speaking to some individuals," said Cervantes.

Overall, Cervantes says homicides and shootings have been down in the city compared to last year.

He says that has helped them focus on crime prevention and allows more resources to go to homicide investigations when needed.

"Despite the fact that we've had a very violent uptick in this relatively short period of time is that we've had resources that have been vacated and allocated accordingly," said Cervantes.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.