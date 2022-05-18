honor flight

Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crowds of people lined the procession route through Fresno Yosemite International Airport Wednesday evening.

The 21st Central Valley Honor Flight left Fresno for Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The flight was supposed to take place in April 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

During the two-year delay, 25 veterans who should have been on this flight passed away.

Each of those families received a shadowbox with their loved one's photo and a flag that made the trip to Washington.

Once the flight touched down, the veterans marched through the airport -- a greeting many have waited a lifetime for.

"It's something I never got when I left Vietnam -- none of us got this," said John Linan.

The oldest vet on board was 100-year-old Dr. Gilbert Stocks.

While in D.C., the group of vets visited war memorials and military museums built in the honor of their service and the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The most important thing there was Arlington Cemetery," said Linan.

"It's overwhelming. Everywhere you look, there's the stones. It's overwhelming," said Stocks.

Both gentlemen had the honor of laying the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a sacred task few Americans will ever experience.

If you or a veteran in your life would like to sign up for a future honor flight, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoveteranshonor flightveteran
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HONOR FLIGHT
Central Valley veterans leave on 21st Honor Flight
Vietnam War vet finally gets to travel on Central Valley Honor Flight
Honor Flight Network postpones flight season to 2021 due to COVID-19
Local, statewide rule changes come amid COVID-19 concerns
TOP STORIES
Clean-up efforts to begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Housing Watch: Looking at real estate forecast of Fresno area
Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto
Show More
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking; 8 families to receive new home
Tulare County's 1st youth crisis center set to open
Heart of the Horse nonprofit in need of hay as prices rise
More TOP STORIES News