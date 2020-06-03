6 displaced after fire sparks in garage of east central Fresno home

Fresno Fire is on scene of a house fire on the 900 block of N Villa, first arriving units found heavy smoke and fire showing and requested a 2nd alarm, crews are working to contain the fire, reports of power lines down near the rear of the structure.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/qy3Wrh74k9 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 3, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six people were displaced after a fire sparked in their garage on Wednesday morning in east central Fresno.The blaze was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Villa Avenue in a neighborhood near Peach and Olive Avenues.Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home and requested an additional alarm to help contain the flames. The fire also caused a power line to go down near the house.The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters had to pull down the ceiling to put out the blaze. The fire caused damage to the home and destroyed a car that was parked in the garage.The Red Cross was called to help four adults and two children who lived in the home. No one was injured.