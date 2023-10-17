Two people have died following a house fire in Tulare County Tuesday morning.

2 dead, multiple hospitalized following house fire in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a house fire in Tulare County Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on Guthrie near Bruce Drive before 4:30 am Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, two family members had escaped, but people were still inside.

Firefighters went inside and took four people out of the home.

Two people were declared dead at the scene.

The four other family members were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

