9 arrested after human trafficking victims rescued in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of nine men and the rescue of several human trafficking victims.

The detail took place in the Visalia area over the weekend.

The goal was to find suspects soliciting women for sexual favors in exchange for money and to find potential human trafficking victims.

Detectives rescued six women who were victims of human trafficking.

Authorities say they plan to conduct similar operations in the future.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or knows of one is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.