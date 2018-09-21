Hundreds gather to remember the positive impact Clovis educator had on the community

#VIDEO: A lot of tears and heartbreak at Fort Washington Elementary School as students, faculty and family remember Gavin Gladding in the amphitheater. Hear from those impacted by the sudden and tragic loss at 5 on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/MkAR297UjX — Cory James (@CoryABC30) September 21, 2018

Friday afternoon, hundreds of students, parents and faculty members gathered to remember the positive impact Gavin Gladding had on the community.Many of them filled the amphitheater at Fort Washington Elementary School to honor the administrator's life.The celebration of life took place just a few hours after a press conference was held by CHP, asking for the public's help in finding the person who hit and killed the beloved educator.Action News spoke with one woman who drove all the way down from San Jose for the memorial because her stepchildren had Gladding as a teacher."My stepson went here too as well he always said hello to him and gave him high fives and everything it was cute he had a personal relationship with each individual, a special touch he brought to his school," said Yesenia Quesada.Gavin Gladding joined Clovis Unified in 2005, working first as a science teacher at Alta Sierra Intermediate and then Clovis West High School.He joined Fort Washington in 2015 as a Guidance Instructional Specialist, which is the equivalent to a Vice Principal.A fund has been set up to assist his family and children. You can go to any Wells Fargo branch to make a donation.