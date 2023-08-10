Valley congressmen call for investigation into PPP loans given to Reedley lab's company

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another discovery involving the illegal biotech lab in Reedley has two local congressmen calling for an investigation.

The lab was discovered in Reedley last year and was shut down after an investigation in March.

On Wednesday, a letter sent by Representative Jim Costa and Speaker Kevin McCarthy asked the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to review how Universal Meditech /Prestige Biotech was awarded federal pandemic relief funding in April 2020 and February 2021.

RELATED: Everything we know about the illegal Reedley Lab

The letter says the company was given nearly $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which the federal government later forgave.

It goes on to say the congressmen are concerned the illegal activities in the lab were sustained with federal taxpayer dollars - and if it's found that wrongdoing did take place - the funds should be recovered.