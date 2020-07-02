Optimism turns to frustration as Fresno's indoor entertainment venues prepare to close again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This wasn't the way Mona Sandhu pictured the grand reopening of her Clovis business M and M Indoor Playground."(I'm) really confused and really uncertain, because it is really emotionally draining," she says.For about the last four days, families have played, laughed, and shared memories at her indoor playground.But on Wednesday, Sandhu's optimism turned into frustration after Governor Newsom announced the closure of all indoor entertainment venues for the next three weeks.Her source of income is now cut off as payments pile up."We have bills to pay, everything is still going, rent is still due, our PG&E bill is still due," she says.Across the street, No Surrender Adventure Park served their last group of guests before their imminent closure.The hardest part was breaking the news to their more than 100 employees across their two Fresno County locations."Now we have to kind of tell them, 'You got to stay home again', and it is really tough. I know they have bills to pay," says Director of Sales and Marketing Randy Castillo.He says they implemented several safety protocols and invested in the latest sanitizing technology but that didn't make them immune.Castillo is now left confused as to why the governor didn't include other businesses in his order."It should be done fairly. If it is a high-traffic business then why not, why not close them as well, it puts everyone else at risk," he says.Zoos were specifically mentioned in the order and a Fresno Chaffee Zoo representative told Action News they will remain open since they're an outdoor facility, but their indoor areas have been closed off.Meanwhile, Sandhu is hopeful this will be the last closure but isn't holding her breath."We will see what happens in three weeks, it is still uncertain," she says.