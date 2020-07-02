Coronavirus

Optimism turns to frustration as Fresno's indoor entertainment venues prepare to close again

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This wasn't the way Mona Sandhu pictured the grand reopening of her Clovis business M and M Indoor Playground.

"(I'm) really confused and really uncertain, because it is really emotionally draining," she says.

For about the last four days, families have played, laughed, and shared memories at her indoor playground.

But on Wednesday, Sandhu's optimism turned into frustration after Governor Newsom announced the closure of all indoor entertainment venues for the next three weeks.

RELATED: Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central California counties

Her source of income is now cut off as payments pile up.

"We have bills to pay, everything is still going, rent is still due, our PG&E bill is still due," she says.

Across the street, No Surrender Adventure Park served their last group of guests before their imminent closure.

The hardest part was breaking the news to their more than 100 employees across their two Fresno County locations.

"Now we have to kind of tell them, 'You got to stay home again', and it is really tough. I know they have bills to pay," says Director of Sales and Marketing Randy Castillo.

He says they implemented several safety protocols and invested in the latest sanitizing technology but that didn't make them immune.

Castillo is now left confused as to why the governor didn't include other businesses in his order.

"It should be done fairly. If it is a high-traffic business then why not, why not close them as well, it puts everyone else at risk," he says.

Zoos were specifically mentioned in the order and a Fresno Chaffee Zoo representative told Action News they will remain open since they're an outdoor facility, but their indoor areas have been closed off.

Meanwhile, Sandhu is hopeful this will be the last closure but isn't holding her breath.

"We will see what happens in three weeks, it is still uncertain," she says.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogavin newsomsocial distancingentertainmentbusinessoutbreakcoronavirusshelter in placecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Central California coronavirus cases
In Porterville, hospital close to next phase of COVID surge plan and state surge site reactivated
Fresno Grizzlies looking for ways to pay Chukchansi Park rent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central CA counties
Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again
How hospitals are adapting as coronavirus surge reaches Central Valley
Fresno families hit by COVID could receive $3k in aid for housing payments
Central California coronavirus cases
In Porterville, hospital close to next phase of COVID surge plan and state surge site reactivated
Show More
Orosi woman arrested for distributing child pornography on fake social media account
Fresno Grizzlies looking for ways to pay Chukchansi Park rent
Man shot after suspect inside BMW opens fire at group in Fresno
Gas prices going up as additional California tax goes into effect
Tulare Co. family bound, held at gunpoint while home invaders robbed them
More TOP STORIES News