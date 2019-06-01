prison

Inmate dies after attack at California prison

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a California prison inmate has died after he was attacked by two other prisoners.

It's the second death of a state prison inmate in two days.

State corrections officials say the 32-year-old man was beaten by two inmates Friday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison in Imperial.

Guards broke up the fight and began life-saving measures but the victim died at a hospital.

Authorities found two homemade weapons in the yard.

One inmate suspected in the attack is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery. The other is serving life for second-degree murder.

On Thursday, a 63-year-old inmate was attacked and stabbed at a maximum-security prison east of Sacramento.

Two inmates are suspected in that death.
