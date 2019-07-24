Investigators: Autopilot feature was not on during SF collision that killed Clovis man, injured wife

SAN FRANCISCO -- Investigators say that preliminary information shows the Autopilot feature was not on during a Tesla crash in San Francisco that killed a Clovis man and injured his wife.

RELATED: Video shows wife shielding husband before deadly SF crash

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are preparing search warrants and working with Tesla to obtain evidence and they also removed a data storage device from the vehicle involved in the crash.

Kelsey Cambridge has been charged with misdemeanor involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

RELATED: Suspect identified in SF collision that killed Clovis man, critically injured wife

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
