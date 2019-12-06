One person was injured after a jeep and a big rig collided in the area of S. Reed Ave at E Adams Ave.
Police say the call came in at about 4:10 pm.
Authorities say, one passenger in the Jeep did not have a pulse and was not breathing when they arrived.
The area is closed off pending the investigation.
All other details are not known at this time.
This story is developing, stay with Action News for more details.
Jeep and Big Rig collide in southeast Fresno leaving one severely injured
