Man sentenced to life in prison for killing rival gang member in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly a decade after William Simpson was shot and killed in Central Fresno, the gunman has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Jerel Stanfield murdered his 23-year-old rival, before being shot by police in 2013.

Jurors convicted Stanfield earlier this year after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Jerel Stanfield was sentenced to 25 years to life today.

That was doubled because he had a prior strike and tripled because of a weapon enhancement.

There was also a 10-year sentence for assault with a firearm.

Stanfield sat in court in his red jumpsuit Tuesday morning awaiting his sentencing.

His attorney Kevin Little filed multiple motions, including asking for a new trial.

One of his arguments was based on the day Lajeana Ramsey, the fiance of victim William Simpson, testified.

During her testimony, she stood up and yelled 'He *expletive* killed him!'

"Her outburst during the first day of testimony at the trial essentially was so prejudicial that we should've stopped right there and started over," said Kevin Little, Stanfield's defense attorney.

Judge Jonathan Conklin disagreed saying it was brief, it was her testimony, and the jury was immediately removed.

Little also asked the judge not to include Stanfield's prior strike because it had been nearly 5 years since the prior offense.

He also wanted the weapon enhancement thrown out.

The Conklin denied both requests, saying Stanfield has been found with a firearm on multiple occasions.

"This is not the first time, this is not the second time, this is the third time. and because he was in possession of a firearm, an individual lost his life," Judge Conklin said.

Stanfield appeared to have no reaction as Judge Conklin sentenced him to 85 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of William Simpson and the assault with a firearm upon Simpson's fiancé.

"This is a sad day. One person's life was lost back in 2013 and, if this verdict stands - and we certainly hope it doesn't, another person lost his life today," Little said.

No one from the victim's family spoke in court, but a submitted written statement from Simpson's aunt said in part, "We will forever celebrate William and continue to keep his name and memories in our hearts, but, unfortunately, that's all we have."

Defense attorney Kevin Little says Stanfield does plan to file an appeal.

