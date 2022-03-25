$5,000 reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020

Reward offered for information on central Fresno homicide in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local family hopes a new cash reward will bring justice for their loved one killed in a central Fresno homicide more than a year ago.

Back in November of 2020, 23-year-old Jovanni Boyd was found with gunshot wounds inside a car near Fedora and Blackstone.

Boyd died from his injuries and that launched a homicide investigation that's continued over the last 16 months.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Boyd's relatives have raised a $5,000 cash reward.

They say the money will go to anyone who shares information about the gunman in this case.

Anyone who would like to report a tip in this homicide investigation can call Fresno Police or contact Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 498-STOP.
