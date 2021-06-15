Going to a Fresno Grizzlies game? What to expect as ballpark fully reopen to fans

The minor league team will open the stadium to 100% capacity on June 15 as pandemic restrictions loosen across the state.
If you're planning to catch a game, here's what you need to know before you go:
How to get tickets
The Grizzlies have moved to a fully digital ticketing system. Single-game tickets have been on sale for fans since Thursday, May 27.
The team says online ticketing helps provide contactless entry to Chukchansi Park and an easier way to access their tickets. Click here for more information.
Do I need to wear a mask?
The Grizzlies will follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance and allow for fully vaccinated fans to not wear face coverings while at a game, the teams said. But if you're unvaccinated, you'll still need to pack those masks. The team is encouraging all unvaccinated fans to wear face masks when they can't physically distance themselves.
Can I still sit in a socially distanced area?
The minor league team will offer sections for physical distancing past June 15. Fans can purchase tickets in their pod seating areas, which hold groups of two and four. There is currently one social distanced section per seating area at the ballpark. For more information call: 559-320-8497.
What's open at Chukchansi Park?
Team officials said the Fresno Social area within the ballpark would reopen on June 15. Younger fans will also be able to enjoy the Splash Park once again.
Fans won't be able to pay with cash at the ballpark anymore. The stadium is now a "cashless venue" during Grizzlies games. The team says anyone who tries to pay with cash will have to exchange their money for a preloaded VIsa card at the Ticket Office or concession stands.
The Fresno Grizzlies are a Low-A Colorado Rockies affiliate playing exclusively against fellow California teams.
