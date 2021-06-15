fresno grizzlies

Going to a Fresno Grizzlies game? What to expect as ballpark fully reopen to fans

If you're planning to catch a Fresno Grizzlies game, here's what you need to know before you go:
By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

What to know as Grizzlies reopen fully to fans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More baseball fans will be able to head out to watch the Fresno Grizzlies play at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Tuesday night as California officially reopens its economy.

The minor league team will open the stadium to 100% capacity on June 15 as pandemic restrictions loosen across the state.

If you're planning to catch a game, here's what you need to know before you go:

How to get tickets


The Grizzlies have moved to a fully digital ticketing system. Single-game tickets have been on sale for fans since Thursday, May 27.

The team says online ticketing helps provide contactless entry to Chukchansi Park and an easier way to access their tickets. Click here for more information.

Do I need to wear a mask?


The Grizzlies will follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance and allow for fully vaccinated fans to not wear face coverings while at a game, the teams said. But if you're unvaccinated, you'll still need to pack those masks. The team is encouraging all unvaccinated fans to wear face masks when they can't physically distance themselves.

EMBED More News Videos

The minor league team will open the stadium to 100% capacity on June 15 as pandemic restrictions loosen across the state.



Can I still sit in a socially distanced area?


The minor league team will offer sections for physical distancing past June 15. Fans can purchase tickets in their pod seating areas, which hold groups of two and four. There is currently one social distanced section per seating area at the ballpark. For more information call: 559-320-8497.

What's open at Chukchansi Park?


Team officials said the Fresno Social area within the ballpark would reopen on June 15. Younger fans will also be able to enjoy the Splash Park once again.

Fans won't be able to pay with cash at the ballpark anymore. The stadium is now a "cashless venue" during Grizzlies games. The team says anyone who tries to pay with cash will have to exchange their money for a preloaded VIsa card at the Ticket Office or concession stands.

The Fresno Grizzlies are a Low-A Colorado Rockies affiliate playing exclusively against fellow California teams.

ABC30's Sports Director Stephen Hicks is out at Chukchansi Park bringing you the latest updates from the ballpark. Follow him here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnoeventssportscommunityfresno grizzlies
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Fresno Grizzlies challenge Santa Barbara to join Taco Truck Throwdown
Man who was Fresno Grizzlies mascot giving back to community
Fresno Grizzlies host Military Appreciation Night
Fresno Grizzlies to open to 100% capacity starting June 15
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News