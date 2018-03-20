FRESNO

Jury awards family $12.39M in punitive damages in case of doctor who left before finishing operation

EMBED </>More Videos

A jury has awarded a family another $12.39-million in punitive damages in case of Fresno doctor who walked out before operation was complete. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A jury has awarded a family another $12.39-million in punitive damages in case of Fresno doctor who walked out before the operation was complete. A jury awarded the family $55.6 million in general damages Monday.

Silvino Perez went into Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno needing heart surgery in 2012 and he never really came out.

Six years later, he hasn't woken up.

Investigators say the surgeon, Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry, left before finishing the operation by closing the 70-year-old's chest.

Months later, the California Department of Public Health fined the hospital $175,000 without naming the patient.

CRMC reached a settlement with Perez's family before this trial, but still faces at least five more lawsuits related to Dr. Chaudhry's performance and one more from the whistleblower.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresnocommunity regional medical centerlawsuitcourt caseFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Biggest personal injury verdict awarded in Fresno County history
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News